Lions' Kasim Edebali: Claimed by Lions
Edebali was claimed off waivers by the Lions on Tuesday, The Detroit News reports.
Edebali was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday and did not need to wait long before finding a new home. The 28-year-old primarily played special teams in Denver, and will likely have a similar role with the Lions.
More News
-
Kasim Edebali: Released by Denver•
-
Broncos' Kasim Edebali: Could be in line for Week 1 start•
-
Broncos' Kasim Edebali: To receive added offseason exposure•
-
Broncos' Kasim Edebali: Signs one-year deal with Denver•
-
Saints' Kasim Edebali: Two sacks in preseason opener•
-
Saints' Kasim Edebali: Could start at defensive end•
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...