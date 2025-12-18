default-cbs-image
Awosika (foot) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Awosika appears to be on track to return to action in Week 16 after missing the team's last two contests with a foot injury. The 27-year-old could be back in his starting role at left guard against Pittsburgh on Sunday, though Christian Mahogany (lower leg) could challenge him that spot if activated from injured reserve.

