Lions' Kayode Awosika: Inactive with Mahogany back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Awosika (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Awosika was able to practice in full during Week 16 prep after missing the Lions' last two games due to a foot injury. However, he will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game after the Lions activated Christian Mahogany (lower leg) from injured reserve Saturday, with the latter reclaiming his starting spot at left guard.
More News
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Not playing Sunday•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Questionable heading into Week 15•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Not able to suit up Thursday•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Questionable for Thursday's game•