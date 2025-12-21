default-cbs-image
Awosika (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Awosika was able to practice in full during Week 16 prep after missing the Lions' last two games due to a foot injury. However, he will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game after the Lions activated Christian Mahogany (lower leg) from injured reserve Saturday, with the latter reclaiming his starting spot at left guard.

