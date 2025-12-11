Lions' Kayode Awosika: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Awosika (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Awosika was unable to suit up Week 14 versus the Cowboys, but he appears to be making recovery progress ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Rams. The Lions have also designated Christian Mahogany (fibula) for return from IR, and he was limited in practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Not able to suit up Thursday•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Returning to NFC North champs•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Not on injury report•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Exits with cramps•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Participating in camp•