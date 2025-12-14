default-cbs-image
Awosika (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Rams.

Awosika will miss a second consecutive game despite being a limited participant in practice throughout the week as he continues to deal with a foot injury. The 27-year-old will aim to make his return Week 16 versus the Steelers, and Trystan Colon is set to start at left guard in his place.

