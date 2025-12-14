Lions' Kayode Awosika: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Awosika (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Rams.
Awosika will miss a second consecutive game despite being a limited participant in practice throughout the week as he continues to deal with a foot injury. The 27-year-old will aim to make his return Week 16 versus the Steelers, and Trystan Colon is set to start at left guard in his place.
More News
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Questionable heading into Week 15•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Not able to suit up Thursday•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Returning to NFC North champs•
-
Lions' Kayode Awosika: Not on injury report•