Awosika (ankle) is taking part in team drills during training camp, Jeff Risdon of LionsWire reports.

Awosika closed out last season on the sidelines as he tended to an ankle injury. However, he's been active in camp and was outstanding for all but one rep Wednesday, Risdon notes. Awosika will continue working to earn a reserve role on the Lions' 53-man roster for the upcoming season.