Lions' Kayode Awosika: Questionable for Sunday
Awosika (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Awosika made four starts at left guard from Weeks 10 to 13 and would be a candidate to start there again if Christian Mahogany (illness) is unable to play after he was also listed as questionable for Week 18.