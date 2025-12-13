Lions' Kayode Awosika: Questionable heading into Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Awosika (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Awosika missed the Lions' key Week 14 win over the Cowboys but was able to log three limited practices ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams. His status will become clear shortly before kickoff.
