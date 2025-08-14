Sutherland (undisclosed) was placed on the Lions' injured reserve list Thursday.

Sutherland suffered an undisclosed injury during the Lions' joint practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. By being moved to the Lions' IR, Sutherland will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Detroit. Keaton hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2021 with the Bengals.