The Lions selected Abney in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

Abney mostly served as an outside corner during his three-year college career at Arizona State, and he was named to the All-Big 12 First-Team in 2025 after posting 44 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 pass defenses (two interceptions) across 12 games. Abney allowed a completion rate of just 44.4 percent when targeted in 2025, a testament to how feisty he can be given his slightly undersized 5-foot-10 frame. He has the athletic instincts and anticipation to thrive both in zone defense and man-to-man and could establish himself as a key piece to the Lions' secondary if he can continue to develop his technique and discipline. Abney figures to enter training camp battling for a depth role at cornerback behind Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and D.J. Reed, with Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary and Christian Izien also in the mix.