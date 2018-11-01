Lions' Kelvin Sheppard: Joins Lions
The Lions signed Sheppard to their active roster Wednesday.
Sheppard most recently appeared with the Giants in 2017, playing in seven games and totaling 49 tackles and two interceptions. The 30-year-old linebacker will look to provide depth for Detroit.
More News
-
Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Productive in return to Giants•
-
Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Active Thursday•
-
Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Doubtful Sunday vs. Chiefs•
-
Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...