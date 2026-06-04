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Lions' Kendrick Law: Tears ACL on Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Law tore his ACL at practice Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions took Law in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 168th overall, and the Kentucky product was projected to provide the team with wideout depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa. Given the timing of his injury, Law is likely to be placed on IR and then set his sights on returning to the field as the 2027 season approaches. For now, Greg Dortch, Cedrick Wilson, Tom Kennedy and Dominic Lovett are candidates to compete for snaps behind Detroit's top WR trio.

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