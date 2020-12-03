Golladay (hip) wasn't in attendance for Thursday's practice and looks set to go down as a non-participant on the Lions' official report, aKyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Since being listed as a limited participant on Detroit's estimated practice report Nov. 23, Golladay hasn't logged any activity in any of the team's subsequent four sessions. The wideout thus appears to have taken a step back in his recovery from the hip injury that has sidelined him for four consecutive games. Unless Golladay returns to the field in some capacity Friday, he won't have much hope of being available for this weekend's game in Chicago.