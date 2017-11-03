Golladay (hamstring) wasn't present for practice Friday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The Lions will wait and see what Golladay is able to do in their final practice of the week Saturday before determining his status for Monday's game against the Packers, but it appears the rookie wideout is trending toward a fifth consecutive absence after recently aggravating a strained hamstring. Assuming Golladay sits out the Week 9 matchup, TJ Jones will be in line to serve as the Lions' No. 3 receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.