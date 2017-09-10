Golladay (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals.

Although Golladay was unable to progress beyond a limited session in preparation for Week 1, he's been given the all-clear for his professional debut. His usage is a bit more difficult to pin down. The Lions base offense includes two wideouts, and when it turned to three-wide situations in August practices and games, TJ Jones was favored as the No. 3 over Golladay more often than not. However, Golladay's 6-foot-4, 213-pound frame makes him an intriguing red-zone threat, meaning he could take advantage of his snaps when he takes the field.