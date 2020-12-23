Golladay (hip) was held out of practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Tuesday's practice report was an estimate, so Golladay's lack of activity Wednesday is more indicative of his current level of health. That is, he doesn't seem to have made any recognizable progress through the hip injury that has kept him off the practice field since Week 12. The Lions haven't hinted yet that Golladay may be shut down for the final two contests, but with no playoff berth to play for, it could be just a matter of time.