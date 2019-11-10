Lions' Kenny Golladay: Avoids dud with long TD

Golladay caught three of nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.

Fill-in quarterback Jeff Driskel wasn't exactly efficient when targeting Golladay, but the wide receiver was able to salvage his day with a 47-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. While Golladay's value will take a hit if Matt Stafford (back) continues to sit out, he's too talented to bench and now has eight touchdowns in nine games this season.