Golladay (chest) returned to practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

With the chest injury in tow, Golladay practiced in a limited capacity last week, so he isn't too far behind this time around, especially if he progresses to an uncapped session Thursday and/or Friday. The Lions' second Week 17 injury report will divulge his activity level as he aims to play through the discomfort for one more game.

More News
Our Latest Stories