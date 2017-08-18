Golladay was back with the second-team offense at Thursday's practice as TJ Jones rejoined the starters, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

The No. 3 receiver battle looms large for Detroit's offense, as the decision between Golladay and Jones also has major implications for Golden Tate's role. Tate plays the slot when Golladay joins the starters in three-wide sets, while Jones often handles the slot work when he's the one getting first-teams snaps. The Lions ultimately may opt to mix and match the rookie and the veteran, taking advantage of Golladay's size in certain situations (including the red zone) and Jones' knowledge of the offense in others.