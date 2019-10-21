Lions' Kenny Golladay: Barely used against Vikings

Golladay caught one of two targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.

You'd think Golladay had gotten injured if you only looked at his stat line, but he indeed handled over 80 percent of the offensive snaps and just didn't see many passes come his way. This is more than surprising for a player who was averaging nine targets per game and had seen over 27 percent (fifth in NFL) of his team's targets overall. Fantasy owners who can maintain their faith in the talented youngster might just benefit from a significant bounce-back performance in Week 8 when Golladay takes aim at a Giants defense that has allowed the second-most yards per pass attempt in 2019.