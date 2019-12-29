Play

Lions' Kenny Golladay: Being evaluated for concussion

Golladay is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Packers.

It's unclear when exactly Golladay suffered the head injury, but he was removed during the second quarter. If he's unable to return, he'll cap the campaign with a 3-72-0 line on four targets. Danny Amendola, Chris Lacy and Travis Fulgham are the Lions' healthy wide receivers at the moment.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends