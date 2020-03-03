Lions' Kenny Golladay: Candidate for contract extension
Golladay is a candidate for a contract extension this offseason, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.
Detroit's future at wide receiver isn't clear with each of Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola under contact for no more than one more season. Extending Golladay thus seems like a no-brainer, and it seems likely that the Lions will also bring in a young body at the position through the draft or free agency.
