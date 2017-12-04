Golladay secured two of three targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.

The third-round rookie again operated as the clear No. 3 receiver behind Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, and again managed to haul in a long pass before the final whistle blew. Golladay didn't do much otherwise, though, as Jones and Tate did most of the heavy lifting while commanding 18 of the Lions' 34 total targets. With that said, Golladay was averaging five targets per game in three contests prior to injuring his hamstring -- compared to the 3.3 looks he's been seeing since his return -- so it's fully within the realm of possibility for him to earn a larger workload in future weeks.