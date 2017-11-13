Lions' Kenny Golladay: Catches 50-yard pass in return
Golladay secured two of three targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.
Golladay instantly reclaimed his role as the No. 3 receiver in his return from a five-game absence and showed little rust in doing so. In fact, his 50-yard catch was the biggest offensive play of the game. While Golden Tate predictably remained Matthew Stafford's most-targeted weapon, Golladay notably saw more looks than Marvin Jones and seems to possess a sizable role in the offense whenever healthy, particularly in the vertical passing game. Golladay will look to build upon his impressive performance in Week 11 against the Bears but could have trouble finding the end zone against a Chicago secondary that's allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns in 2017 (eight).
