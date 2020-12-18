Coach Darrell Bevell said Friday, "I think that's a conversation that's coming" regarding Golladay (hip) being shut down for the season, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old has yet to be officially ruled out for Sunday's game at Tennessee, though those comments are a pretty clear indication he won't be available. Golladay hasn't seen the field since Week 8 due to the hip injury and hasn't practiced in nearly a month, so it's not much of a surprise the Lions are considering shutting things down with only a few weeks left in the regular season. Marvin Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Danny Amendola should continue leading Detroit's receiving corps down the stretch.