Golladay out-snapped TJ Jones 44 to 19 in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Cardinals, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to the game, Lions beat reporters suggested both receivers would play but Jones likely would get more snaps. It actually went in the other direction, with Golladay using the opportunity to catch four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He probably won't technically challenge for the No. 2 role anytime soon, but it isn't out of the question that Golladay could get more targets than Marvin Jones while playing fewer snaps. Anquan Boldin parlayed Detroit's No. 3 wideout role into 95 targets, 67 catches and eight touchdowns last season.