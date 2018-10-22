Golladay secured both of his targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 32-21 victory over the Dolphins.

Considering quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted just 22 passes all game long, Golladay's lowly target share isn't a huge concern. After all, prior to Week 7, the second-year receiver was averaging 8.2 looks and 5.4 receptions for a team-leading 85.6 receiving yards per game. Those kinds of numbers make Golladay well worth starting consideration in many fantasy formats, and it'd be a surprise if he doesn't regress somewhere closer to his mean output when Detroit hosts a middling Seattle defense in Week 8.