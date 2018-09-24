Lions' Kenny Golladay: Continues to impress
Golladay secured six of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots.
Golladay almost had a second touchdown but he was unable to get both feet in bounds on a tough pass along the side of the end zone. The young receiver still put together an impressive performance for the third time in as many games to start the year, and he's now averaging 9.3 targets, 6.3 receptions and 85.3 receiving yards per contest. It's possible his production will fluctuate more heavily in future games while he continues sharing looks with both Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, but Golladay is nonetheless approaching every-week starter status in most, if not all, fantasy formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...