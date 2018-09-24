Golladay secured six of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots.

Golladay almost had a second touchdown but he was unable to get both feet in bounds on a tough pass along the side of the end zone. The young receiver still put together an impressive performance for the third time in as many games to start the year, and he's now averaging 9.3 targets, 6.3 receptions and 85.3 receiving yards per contest. It's possible his production will fluctuate more heavily in future games while he continues sharing looks with both Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, but Golladay is nonetheless approaching every-week starter status in most, if not all, fantasy formats.