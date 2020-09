Golladay (hamstring), who won't play Sunday against the Packers, has progressed to the point where he could be back in action in Week 3, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Detroit's top wide receiver hasn't practiced since Sept. 9 , but coach Matt Patricia told Pelissero on Saturday that Golladay is "really close." In Golladay's absence against Green Bay, Quintez Cephus should continue to see added work opposite Marvin Jones, while Danny Amendola handles slot duties.