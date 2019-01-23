Golladay (chest) may have made teammate Marvin Jones (knee) expendable, but the Lions could opt to keep both players and focus on upgrading the slot position, Nate Atkins of MLive.com reports.

Golladay was one of the few bright spots in an ugly 2018 campaign for the Lions, catching 79 of 119 targets for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games before sitting out Week 17 with a chest injury. He's a clear favorite to reprise the team lead in targets next season, regardless of whether or not Jones is brought back at his reasonable $9.2 million cap hit (per overthecap.com). Head coach Matt Patricia seems to be moving in a run-first direction with Darrell Bevell replacing Jim Bob Cooter as offensive coordinator, presumably hoping Golladay's downfield prowess can keep opposing safeties honest. There hasn't been any indication the late-season chest injury will impact the 25-year-old's offseason routine.