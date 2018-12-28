Lions' Kenny Golladay: Deemed questionable
Golladay (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
While he didn't go through individual drills during the open portion of Friday's practice, Golladay apparently did enough to be labeled as a limited participant for a second straight day. He played through the same chest injury during last week's 27-9 loss to Minnesota, catching six passes for 58 yards on 15 targets. Golladay gets a better matchup this week and is a strong bet for heavy volume if he plays, but it is possible the Lions opt for a cautious approach in the final game of a lost season. With kickoff scheduled for 1:00 pm. EST, the team will release its inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Doesn't do much at Friday practice•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Back in session•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Continues to deal with chest issue•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Turns 15 targets into 58 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...