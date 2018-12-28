Golladay (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

While he didn't go through individual drills during the open portion of Friday's practice, Golladay apparently did enough to be labeled as a limited participant for a second straight day. He played through the same chest injury during last week's 27-9 loss to Minnesota, catching six passes for 58 yards on 15 targets. Golladay gets a better matchup this week and is a strong bet for heavy volume if he plays, but it is possible the Lions opt for a cautious approach in the final game of a lost season. With kickoff scheduled for 1:00 pm. EST, the team will release its inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m.

