Golladay (chest) was present for Friday's practice with a helmet, but he didn't go through individual drills, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Golladay presumably will be listed as a limited participant for a second straight day, after starting the week with an absence Wednesday. His status now appears murky for Sunday's game in Green Bay, with another update coming once the Lions release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

