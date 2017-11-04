Lions' Kenny Golladay: Doubtful for Monday
Golladay (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against Green Bay.
The promising rookie was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Saturday, giving some hope that he might make his return in Week 10, but Monday's game against Green Bay is off the table. T.J. Jones will continue to function as the clear third receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.
