Golladay (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After injuring his hamstring in Wednesday's practice, Golladay was held out Thursday and Friday. His likely absence leaves Marvin Jones as Detroit's No. 1 receiver, while Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall could step in for the snaps Golladay normally takes. The Lions might also find more targets for TE T.J. Hockenson and slot man Danny Amendola, though the latter is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury of his own.