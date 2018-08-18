Golladay got the start in Friday's preseason game against the Giants and caught two of three targets for 13 yards.

The Lions opened the game in a two-receiver set with Golladay split out wide opposite Marvin Jones -- which is notable since Golden Tate was healthy enough to see action Friday. It'll be interesting to see if this becomes a trend in the Lions third preseason game next Friday against the Buccaneers. With the team expected to have a much-improved rushing attack over last year's 32nd-ranked unit -- in an offense that used three-receiver sets roughly three-fourths of the time -- it wouldn't be a huge surprise if two-receiver looks became more commonplace in Detroit in 2018. While Golladay isn't necessarily a lock to continue playing over Tate, it's worth noting that Tate remains without a contract extension in the last year of his current deal, while Golladay is entering his second season after the Lions invested a third-round pick in him last spring.