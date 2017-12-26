Golladay caught four of eight targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.

Golladay saw the second-most snaps in the receiving corps (61 out of 64) -- behind Marvin Jones (64) and ahead of Golden Tate (52) -- for the third consecutive game. However, Tate is averaging 4.7 receptions for 44 yards on 6.7 targets per game over this stretch, compared to a 3.7/24.7/5.7 stat line for Golladay, which suggests the rookie remains No. 3 on the depth chart. Both await a Week 17 matchup with a Packers defense that's allowed the sixth-most touchdowns to wideouts in 2017.