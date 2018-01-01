Golladay brought in two of three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-11 victory over Green Bay.

Golladay made the most of his limited opportunities Sunday and finished with a new career high in receiving yardage before game's end. His biggest play came on a 54-yard bomb in the second quarter that saw him collect his third touchdown of the year, but he also made a fantastic 26-yard grab down the right sideline later on. In what has been a promising rookie season for the 2017 third-rounder, Golladay has shown to be a massive weapon down the field who, since 2000, has caught more passes of 40-plus yards in one season than any other Lions receiver not named Calvin Johnson. He'll enter the offseason firmly entrenched as the No. 3 option behind Marvin Jones and Golden Tate.