Lions' Kenny Golladay: Establishing red-zone presence
Golladay has turned heads with his play during training camp, particularly in the red zone, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Golladay, Detroit's third-round pick, was described as 'absolutely devastating' in Sunday's red-zone drills. The 6-4, 213-pound wideout certainly has the frame to fend off defenders, and with last season's team leader in touchdown receptions, Anquan Boldin, no longer around, he's seemingly made a strong claim to become Matthew Stafford's preferred close-range target. With the established duo of Golden Tate and Marvin Jones ahead of him, Golladay has a solid pair of mentors to guide his transition from the Mid-American Conference to the NFL, but with 4.50-second speed to boot, the Northern Illinois product has all the specs of an eventual starter, making him a sleeper to watch during the preseason.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...