Golladay has turned heads with his play during training camp, particularly in the red zone, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Golladay, Detroit's third-round pick, was described as 'absolutely devastating' in Sunday's red-zone drills. The 6-4, 213-pound wideout certainly has the frame to fend off defenders, and with last season's team leader in touchdown receptions, Anquan Boldin, no longer around, he's seemingly made a strong claim to become Matthew Stafford's preferred close-range target. With the established duo of Golden Tate and Marvin Jones ahead of him, Golladay has a solid pair of mentors to guide his transition from the Mid-American Conference to the NFL, but with 4.50-second speed to boot, the Northern Illinois product has all the specs of an eventual starter, making him a sleeper to watch during the preseason.