Golladay (hamstring) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Golladay was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week and it appears as though he'll give a go Sunday, though it will still be worth verifying his status as the Lions inactives are released prior to the team's 4:25 ET kickoff. Per Tim Twentyman of the team's official site, Golladay acknowledged Friday that he isn't quite back at 100 percent strength, but his return, in any capacity, would be a boost to the pass-catching corps of the 0-2 Lions.