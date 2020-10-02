Golladay won't have to contend with Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) or Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) this Sunday, as both of the Saints' starting cornerbacks have been ruled out, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

A solid matchup turns into an excellent one, not only for Golladay but also for Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones, T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola. It wasn't so long ago that Golladay dealt with a hamstring injury of his own, but he looked healthy in his return to the lineup last Sunday at Arizona, catching six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown while playing 73 percent of snaps on offense. His workload could tick up a bit in his second game back from the injury, though he's always been more of a big-play weapon than a true target hog.