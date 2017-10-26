The Lions listed Golladay (hamstring) as a nonparticipant at Thursday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Golladay was a limited participant in the Lions' first session of the week Wednesday, so his lack of involvement a day later is somewhat troubling as the wideout aims to return from a three-game absence Sunday against the Steelers. It's worth noting that a few of the Lions' other receivers previously said Golladay should be able to play this week, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, but the rookie will probably need to put in a full practice Friday for the team to truly feel good about his availability. Golladay's potential absence in Week 8 might loom larger than it normally would with top receiver Golden Tate (shoulder) uncertain to be available.