Golladay has emerged as the favorite for the No. 3 receiver job, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "I've seen steady improvement," head coach Jim Caldwell said. "[Golladay's] got a ways to go yet, but he's got height, he's got ability. He's got the drive and work ethic to try and improve each and every day. So we're excited about where he is now."

Golladay, a third-round pick out of Northern Illinois, was impressive throughout the entire offseason program, using his intriguing blend of size and speed to prove that he belongs in the pros. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 213 pounds, he's the most physically imposing receiver on the roster and could be an integral part of the Lions' red zone offense in 2017 as Detroit looks to replace Anquan Boldin and his team-high eight touchdowns from a season ago.