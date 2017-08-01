Lions' Kenny Golladay: Favorite for No. 3 receiver job
Golladay has emerged as the favorite for the No. 3 receiver job, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "I've seen steady improvement," head coach Jim Caldwell said. "[Golladay's] got a ways to go yet, but he's got height, he's got ability. He's got the drive and work ethic to try and improve each and every day. So we're excited about where he is now."
Golladay, a third-round pick out of Northern Illinois, was impressive throughout the entire offseason program, using his intriguing blend of size and speed to prove that he belongs in the pros. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 213 pounds, he's the most physically imposing receiver on the roster and could be an integral part of the Lions' red zone offense in 2017 as Detroit looks to replace Anquan Boldin and his team-high eight touchdowns from a season ago.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....