Lions' Kenny Golladay: Finds end zone again
Golladay hauled in six of his eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 14 loss to the Vikings.
Golladay was one of the few offensive sparks for the Lions, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and scoring their lone touchdown. The majority of his production came late in the contest, as he had just two receptions for 22 yards prior to halftime. Despite playing with third-string quarterback David Blough for the past two games, Golladay has combined to post over 200 yards with a pair of scores. He'll look to keep things going in Week 15, as the team takes on an exploitable Buccaneers defense.
