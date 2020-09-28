Golladay caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.

Making his season debut, Golladay finished first on the team in catches and receiving yards while tying for the lead in targets. He didn't break off many big gains but did make an excellent leaping catch for a touchdown just before halftime. Most importantly, Golladay seemingly emerged from the game without aggravating the hamstring injury that cost him the first two games of the season and could be primed for a big game next Sunday against the Saints.