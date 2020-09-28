Golladay caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.
Making his season debut, Golladay finished first on the team in catches and receiving yards while tying for the lead in targets. He didn't break off many big gains but did make an excellent leaping catch for a touchdown just before halftime. Most importantly, Golladay seemingly emerged from the game without aggravating the hamstring injury that cost him the first two games of the season and could be primed for a big game next Sunday against the Saints.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Making season debut Sunday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Questionable to make 2020 debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited again Thursday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited in return to practice•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Taking part in practice•