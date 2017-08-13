Lions' Kenny Golladay: Finds end zone twice in preseason debut
Golladay caught three passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts.
Golladay showed why he belongs in the NFL on Sunday, as all three of his catches were contested by Colts defenders. He opened the scoring for the day by making a falling catch down the left sideline in double coverage for a touchdown before beating CB Quincy Wilson for a second time on a back-shoulder fade on his second score. While he's looking to be trendy sleeper at this juncture given his red-zone prowess on a team that lost its leader in receiving touchdowns from a season ago, Golladay is still likely to open the season as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 option for targets in a conservative and low-scoring Lions offense, so expectations should remain tempered for the time being.
