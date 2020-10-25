Golladay corralled six of his seven targets for 114 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-22 win against the Falcons.

Though Golladay was held without a touchdown for a second consecutive outing, he has totaled 219 receiving yards on 10 combined catches the past two weeks. The offensive workshare has, non surprisingly, remained consistent for the reigning Pro Bowler, as he's averaged seven targets per game through four appearances. Golladay has paced the team in receiving each of those four outings, but an upcoming matchup against Indianapolis' No. 1 pass defense restricts his upside for Week 8.