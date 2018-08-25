Golladay caught one of five targets for 36 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Buccaneers.

The Lions opened in a two-TE formation with Marvin Jones and Golden Tate as the starting wideouts, but Golladay actually drew the most targets from Matthew Stafford, including a big gain that nearly went for a touchdown and an incompletion near the goal line. With their shaky group of tight ends potentially getting even weaker after Luke Willson (knee) left Friday's game, the Lions shouldn't have too much trouble finding targets for all three of Golladay, Jones and Tate. Detroit has a favorable Week 1 matchup against the Jets on Monday Night Football.