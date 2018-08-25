Lions' Kenny Golladay: Gets five looks
Golladay caught one of five targets for 36 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Buccaneers.
The Lions opened in a two-TE formation with Marvin Jones and Golden Tate as the starting wideouts, but Golladay actually drew the most targets from Matthew Stafford, including a big gain that nearly went for a touchdown and an incompletion near the goal line. With their shaky group of tight ends potentially getting even weaker after Luke Willson (knee) left Friday's game, the Lions shouldn't have too much trouble finding targets for all three of Golladay, Jones and Tate. Detroit has a favorable Week 1 matchup against the Jets on Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Draws start Friday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Seeking second-year improvement•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Ends rookie season in style•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Earns season-high eight targets•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Out-snaps Tate for second straight week•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Quiet in Tampa Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...