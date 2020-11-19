The Lions listed Golladay (hip) as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Golladay has missed Detroit's last two games with the hip injury, but he seemingly put himself in the right direction to play Sunday against the Panthers after he turned in a limited practice Wednesday. Though Kyle Meinke of MLive.com notes that Golladay was present at Thursday's practice and spotted running routes, the Lions apparently scaled back his activity compared to what he was able to do Wednesday. The downturn in practice involvement suddenly makes Golladay's Week 11 availability murkier, but an official decision on his status won't come until the Lions evaluate him during their final practice of the week Friday.