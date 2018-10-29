Lions' Kenny Golladay: Goes missing against Seattle
Golladay secured his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Seahawks.
It wasn't unreasonable to think last week's 2/37/0 outing against the Dolphins was Golladay's floor, but somehow the talented youngster saw even less attention from quarterback Matthew Stafford this time around despite the gunslinger attempting 18 more passes than he did in Week 7. Instead, it was Marvin Jones who stole the show to the tune of seven catches on 10 targets for 117 yards and two scores, while Golden Tate chipped in another seven receptions on 12 targets for 50 scoreless yards. It could be hard for Golladay to break out of this slump with the Lions set to embark on a two-game divisional road trip to face the Vikings and Bears in Week 9 and Week 10, respectively. Neither Minnesota or Chicago allowed Golladay to top 61 receiving yards in three total games during the 2017 season.
