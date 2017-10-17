Golladay (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Golladay was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Saints after being a limited participant in practice all last week. With the Lions on a bye week, it's no surprise that the wideout is absent from Tuesday's session, but it does mean that Golladay will have a week off to nurse his hamstring injury. Expect another update to come next week regarding the rookie receiver's health.