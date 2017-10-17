Lions' Kenny Golladay: Held out of Tuesday practice
Golladay (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Golladay was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Saints after being a limited participant in practice all last week. With the Lions on a bye week, it's no surprise that the wideout is absent from Tuesday's session, but it does mean that Golladay will have a week off to nurse his hamstring injury. Expect another update to come next week regarding the rookie receiver's health.
